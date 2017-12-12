Ahsan condemns terrorist attack on security forces

ISLAMABAD, Dec 12 (APP):Minister for Interior,Ahsan Iqbal on Tuesday strongly condemned terrorist attack on a vehicle of

security forces in North Waziristan.

In a message issued here, he extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families

and prayed to Almighty Allah to bless the departed souls with eternal peace.

He said sacrifices of precious human lives in war against terrorism will always be

remembered.

The Minister said war against terrorism will continue till its elimination.