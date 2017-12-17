Ahsan condemns Quetta church attack, vows to uproot terrorism

ISLAMABAD, Dec 17 (APP):Minister for Interior Professor Ahsan Iqbal Sunday strongly condemned the terrorist attack on a church in Quetta, terming the incident tragic and an act of cowardliness.

He, in his statement of condemnation, said anti-state elements wanted to fan unrest and anarchy in the country to achieve their nefarious designs.

He said Islam was a religion of peace and harmony and it taught its followers to respect worship places of all religions, adding that protecting religious freedom of the minorities living was duty of the whole nation.

Ahsan Iqbal renewed the pledge that war against terrorism would continue till complete elimination of the menace.