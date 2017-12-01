Ahsan condemns Peshawar terrorist attack

ISLAMABAD, Dec 1 (APP):Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal strongly condemned the terrorist attack at Agriculture Directorate Peshawar on Friday and expressed his condolences with the families of the martyred and wounded.

“The whole Pakistani nation is united to frustrate the nefarious designs of terrorists,” he said.

The minister also praised the timely action by security forces that saved the country from a big destruction.

“Terrorists have nothing to do with Islam,” he said and added that they wanted to spread chaos and anarchy.

in the country.