Ahsan, Chinese ambassador discuss bilateral ties, CPEC

ISLAMABAD, Sept 16 (APP): China’s ambassador to Pakistan

Sun Weidong called on Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal and discussed

different aspects of bilateral relations.

During the meeting held here Friday evening, they discussed

Pakistan China Economic Corridor (CPEC) and matters related to

training of law enforcement institutions.

The minister said exemplary relations between Pakistan and

China were based on mutual affection and economic and defence

cooperation.

The Chinese ambassador expressed satisfaction at the security

arrangements for the Chinese citizens, working on the projects of

CPEC.

They exchanged views on sharing of information between the

two countries and professional training of law enforcement agencies

on modern lines.

Ahsan said Balochistan province had great importance in the

context of CPEC project.

The Interior Minister said due to security conditions,

Frontier Corps Balochistan had been divided into northern and

southern zones.

He said Pakistan and China were united to foil conspiracies

of the enemies of CPEC.

China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was the symbol of

fraternal ties between the two countries, he added.

The Chinese ambassador assured of all kind of cooperation to

improve the professional capacity of civil armed forces of Pakistan.