Ahsan asks NACTA to ensure NAP implementation to counter terrorism

ISLAMABAD, Aug 18 (APP): Minister for Interior, Prof Ahsan

Iqbal Friday said National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA)

should ensure implementation of National Action Plan (NAP) in order

to counter the menace of terrorism.

He said this during a visit to NACTA office where he was briefed by

its National Coordinator Ihsan Ghani about the steps taken to counter terrorism, a press release said.

The minister said NACTA had to play a vital role in the fight

against terrorism.

The government would take practical steps to make NACTA further

effective, he added.

He directed that NACTA should prepare a coordinated

strategy in collaboration with all provinces and institutions.

Ahsan said an effective narrative was needed to save the

young generation from extremism, adding further research should be

carried out on extremist ideas to get rid of the tendencies of terrorism.

He directed that a legal framework should be immediately

devised about collection of charity.

He said, “We have to make Pakistan a peaceful place

for our future generation. Our mission is to win the fight against

terrorism and establish peace.”

The minister said eradication of terrorism was indispensable

for progress of the economy.

He said parents should keep an eye on the activities of their

children while people in neighbhourhoods should also remain

vigilant.

“The whole society has to fulfill its responsibility and

work in harmony.”, he said.

It may be mentioned here that Prof Ahsan Iqbal was the first

interior minister who visited NACTA office since its establishement

in 2008.