ISLAMABAD, Nov 7 (APP)::Minister for Interior Ahsan Iqbal on Tuesday arrived in Doha on a two-day visit to Qatar to attend Global Conference on Safety and Security.
The minister, visiting Doha on the invitation of Qatari Prime Minister Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa Al Thani, will also deliver a lecture on China Pakistan Economic Corridor at George Town University.
Ahsan arives in Doha to attend Global Conference on Safety, Security
ISLAMABAD, Nov 7 (APP)::Minister for Interior Ahsan Iqbal on Tuesday arrived in Doha on a two-day visit to Qatar to attend Global Conference on Safety and Security.