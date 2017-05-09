Agriculture sector improvising by adopting new technologies

ISLAMABAD, May 9 (APP): Chairman Pakistan Agriculture Research

Council (PARC) Dr Yousuf Zafar Tuesday said agriculture sector of country was improvising its efficiency by adopting new technologies and implementing research results into farmer’s fields.

He said this while addressing a ceremony held here to present Research Productivity Award to Principal Scientific Officer of Plant Genetic Resources Institute Dr Sadar-ud-Din Siddique.

The award was given to Dr Siddique from Pakistan Council for Science and Technology for his publication of research papers for the uplift of the agriculture sector of the country.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman PARC said Pakistani scientists and agriculture experts were paying their full attentions towards crop productivity enhancement to meet the future needs.

This was an example for others to work vigorously in order to meet the challenges of growing food demand more efficiently, he added.

“We all have to perform as per our capacity for the betterment of agriculture sector to make the country self sufficient in food production,” he added.

Addressing the ceremony Dr Sadar-ud-Din Siddique said it was a great honor for him and assured that he would work hard for uplift of agriculture sector of the country.

He stressed the need for working hard to support agriculture sector development for strengthening national economy.