Agri zones along CPEC can fetch 15 billion dollars annually: FPCCI

ISLAMABAD, Jun 18 (APP): The Federation of Pakistan Chamber of

Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) said Sunday said that agricultural

zones along China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) route could help

Pakistan produce products to be exported to China to fetch $12

billion annually.

China is importing agricultural products worth $111 billion

annually including $25 billion soybean oil and by-products in which

Pakistan can get a reasonable share.

“All the provinces should consider establishing agro-economic

zones along CPEC route to produce high-value agricultural products

that can be exported to China while Chinese investors can also be

lured into it”, said Atif Ikram Sheikh, Chairman FPCCI Regional

Committee on Industries.

He said that funds should be allocated for the purpose while

guidance should be sought from the province of Punjab which was best

suited for it.

Atif Ikram Sheikh said that such zones should become

successful if provision of ample water through harvesting rainfall

and other resources was ensured. Moreover, provision of quality

seeds, pesticides, urea should also be guaranteed.

Proper cold storage and warehousing facilities, olive oil

extraction and solar dehydration of vegetables should also be

promoted, he said.

Peanuts, grapes, olive, citrus, mango, citrus, tomato, guava,

strawberry, potato were some of the items which are in great demand

in China, he informed.

He said that overall agricultural system should be modernised

so that country could start exports which can jump to fifteen

billion dollars in few years.

At the time of partition share of agriculture in the GDP was

51 percent which has now reduced to 21 percent while the population

has jumped from 32 million to around 200 million, he observed.

He demanded that agricultural insurance system should be

improved while banks should be forced to finance communities

dependent on agriculture so that they could be saved from clutches

of middlemen.