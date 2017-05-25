Agri-sector posts significant growth of 3.46% in 2016-17

ISLAMABAD, May 25 (APP): Agriculture sector in the country

witnessed significant growth of 3.46 percent during the fiscal year

2016-17 as against the set target of 3.5 percent.

During the period under review all major crops including

wheat, rice, sugarcane, cotton and maize recorded positive growth in

their respective outputs.

According the Economic Survey 2016-17, released here Thursday,

the positive growth was attributed to the greater availability of

agriculture inputs like water, agriculture credit and intensive

fertilizers offtake.

The growth in crops was registered at 3.02 percent against the

negative growth of 4.97 percent during the same period last year.

The growth of sub sector of important crops grew by 4.12

percent, other crops and cotton ginning posted growths of 0.12

percent and 5.59 percent, respectively.

Other sub sectors of agriculture like livestock, forestry

and fishing posted growth of 3.43 percent, 14.49 percent and 1.23

percent, respectively.

The per acre crop production also witnessed increasing trend

as maize production increased by 16.30 percent against 6.77

percent of last year.

The sugarcane production grew 12.41 percent against 4.23

percent, cotton 7.59 percent against negative growth of 28.96 and

Rice 0.71 percent against negative growth of 2.88 percent of last

year.

Other crops, which accounted for 11.03 percent in value

addition grew by 0.21 percent during current fiscal year against

0.59 percent during the same period last year.

However, during the period under review the production of

vegetables and oilseeds posted negative growth of 0.73 percent and

5.93 percent, respectively.

Livestock sector witnessed a growth of 3.43 percent compared

to 3.36 percent during corresponding period last year. The Fishing

sector recorded a growth of 1.23 percent compared to 3.25

percent growth of same period last year.