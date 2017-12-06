Agri sector included in CPEC’s LTP to ensure sustainable economic growth: Sartaj

ISLAMABAD, Dec 06 (APP):Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Sartaj Aziz Wednesday said keeping in view the importance of

agriculture in the national economy, food security and alleviation of poverty, the sector had been included as an

area of cooperation in the Long-Term Plan of China Pakistan Economic Corridor to ensure sustainable economic growth in the country.

He was presiding over a meeting with a Chinese delegation led by Dend Ben Tai, Vice Chairman of Standing Committee on Agriculture and Animal Husbandry.

Sartaj Aziz said it was good time to enhance the level of cooperation in various sectors, including agriculture, which had great potential, under the on-going CPEC projects.

Previously, he said, the agriculture sector was over 50% contributor of Pakistan’s GDP and now it was

around 20% with average growth rate of over 4 % in last 40 years. Irrigation system and green revolution played

an effective role in maintaining high growth rate and it helped Pakistan in self-sufficiency of food, he added.

Sartaj said in the 21st century and onward the growth momentum had not been maintained largely due to

low investments and technology penetration.

He said that Pakistan had great potential to export dairy products and meat to China to help meet its high

food demands. In that regard, China could facilitate in production and processing of food items as per their

requirement and need by emphasizing on livestock and horticulture sector.

Pakistan, he said, also wanted to develop overall agriculture with the technical assistance of China to achieve productivity as per potential of the sector.

Dend Ben Tai said that China was also interested in enhancing level of cooperation in the agriculture sector

with Pakistan and the recommendations would be forwarded to the joint working group of CPEC to proceed further in the sectors.

It would enable both the countries to start working together to achieve the set goals, he added.