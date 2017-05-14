Agri growth turned around due to govt measures: Haroon

ISLAMABAD, May 14 (APP): Special Assistant to the Prime
Minister on Revenue Haroon Akhtar has said agriculture growth had
turned around due to the measures taken by the government.
Talking to a private news channel, he said the Pakistan
Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government had been presenting
pro-industry, pro-business and pro-agriculture budgets as many
incentives had announced for these sectors in budgets.
Revenue collection has been increased during the four years
of the government, he said.
He said before the PML-N government, it was at Rs 1,956 billion
while last year we had reached Rs 3,112 billion and target for this year
was Rs 3,500 billion.
With this improvement, share of provinces in the revenue had
also been raised, he added.
He said in last three years, revenue growth was figured
above 60 per cent.
