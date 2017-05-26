Agri allocation in budget to boost production: Afzal

ISLAMABAD, May 26 (APP): Parliamentary Secretary for Finance
Rana Muhammad Afzal Friday said agri allocation in budget would help boost production.
There are benefits for farmers in the budget which would
help improve the agriculture sector, he while appreciating the budget said talking to a private news channel.
He said industrial, textile and construction sectors
had increased the growth due the policies of the present
government.
Rana Muhammad Afzal said that 10,000 megawatt electricity
would add into the system in the next year.
He said several power projects after completion would generate
sufficient energy.
To a question he said overseas employment would also
increase in the Gulf areas.
