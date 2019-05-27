ISLAMABAD, May 27 (APP):Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Monday said signing of agreements between Pakistan and China during the visit of Chinese Vice President was proof of increasing economic cooperation between the two countries.

In a tweet on social media platform twitter, she said these agreements were reflective of China’s strategic interest in progress and prosperity of people of Pakistan.

She said under the leadership of Imran Khan, national interest and public welfare were given priority while in the past, personal interest and business were given preference by others.