AGP urges media for responsible reporting on court judgments

ISLAMABAD, July 28 (APP): Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP),

Ashtar Ausaf, asked mediapersons for responsible reporting regarding

court judgements including the sensitive decision of the Supreme Court

on Panama Papers.

Attorney General stated this, outside the Supreme Court while

talking to the media persons after announcement of the reserved

short order of the five-member larger bench on Panama Leaks.

He was of the view that yet lot of ambiguities have to be

clarified which could be possible after reading detailed judgment of

the apex court and hoped that media should avoid speculations on the

decision.

“It would be better if media manifest responsibility in

reporting or commenting on court judgements. It is unsuitable for

anybody to comment on a decision without reading it,” he added.