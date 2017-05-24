AGP to improve government departments’ performance: Acting AGP

ISLAMABAD, MAY 24 (APP): The Department of Auditor General of Pakistan (DAGP) is committed to improve government departments’ performance and accountability, Acting AGP Imran Iqbal said Wednesday.

The performance of these departments would be enhanced by assessing the reliability of financial and operating information, evaluating the efficiency and effectiveness of departments, testing the adequacy of controls for preventing waste and safeguarding assets, he said while chairing a meeting on finalization of Audit Plan 2017-18.

In addition, the performance would be improved by verifying compliance with policies, regulations, and procedures and advising and providing government departments and public sector entities with methods for increasing internal control knowledge, awareness, and assessment capabilities, the Acting AGP added.

He said that the role of DAGP was absolutely vital, because it provides an independent perspective on whether public services are spending wisely, being well managed, safe and are fit for purpose.

But, it also has to be relevant, meaningful and proportionate in changing times said Acting AGP Imran Iqbal added.

Acting AGP further said that the planned 2017-18 audits will provide independent information for legislature to hold public entities including federal, provincial and district government departments accountable for providing stewardship over public funds, strengthen management controls, and enhancing the efficiency and effectiveness of services these entities and departments provide to the citizens of Pakistan.

He said that while planning audits, the DAGP undertakes a risk-based audit approach, adding that every year AGP performs an extensive risk assessment to establish audit priorities.

The results of risk assessment are evaluated during the audit planning process, and new risks are added as required to keep the risk universe up to date.

The 2017-18 audits have been selected based on a balancing of risk assessment and audit priorities and in line with strategic plan of the department.

Priority would be given to the PSDP projects involving huge expenditure, however the Audit Work Plan was flexible to allow the AGP to respond to emerging issues.