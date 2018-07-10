AGP presents audit report to Acting President

ISLAMABAD, Jul 10 (APP):Auditor General of Pakistan (AGP), Javed Jahangir Tuesday presented annual audit report to the Acting President, Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani here and apprised him about the performance of the organization.

During the call on meeting with the Acting President, the AGP informed him that an amount of Rs106 billion have been recovered during the outgoing fiscal year with the efforts of the audit officers, said a press statement issued here.

He said that office of AGP was keenly looking into the irregularities, if any, in the public accounts to ensure transparency in the country.

The Acting President appreciated the efforts of the AGP for taking solid steps for promoting transparency and ensuring that the public money does not fall prey to irregularities and malpractices.

He expressed the hope that the AGP authorities would continue their efforts for judicious use of the public funds to promote economy and national development agenda.