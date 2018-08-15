Agha Siraj Durrani elected as 12th Speaker of Sindh Assembly.

KARACHI, Aug 15 (APP):Agha Siraj Durrani was elected, through
show of hands, as the Speaker of Sindh Assembly and consequently took
oath as custodian of the house here on Wednesday.
Durrani, the Pakistan Peoples Party candidate for the post, has
assumed his responsibility for the second consecutive term.
He bagged 96 votes against his contender Javed Hanif’s 59 votes.
Hanif belonging to Muttahida Qaumi Movement was the joint candidate
of the opposition benches in the provincial assembly.
