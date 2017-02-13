AG Leaves for Bali, to attend 51st Governing Board Meeting of ASOSAI

ISLAMABAD, Feb 13 (APP): The Auditor General of Pakistan (AGP), Rana Assad Amin left here for Bali (Indonesia) to attend the 51st Governing Board Meeting of Asian Organization of Supreme Audit Institutions (ASOSAI) at Bali, to begin from February 13- 14, 2017.

The Auditor General of Pakistan is an active member of the ASOSAI

Governing Board and Capacity Development Committee of ASOSAI.

Muhammad Raza Shah, Director (International Relations) and Waqar Paris Shah, Deputy Director are accompanying the Auditor General of Pakistan during his visit.

The Auditor General of Pakistan would present reports on three agenda

item of the meetingas under Report on the activities of International Organization of Supreme Audit Institutions (INTOSAI), Report on 11th ASOSAI Research Project `Audit of PPP arrangements’ and report on the recognition of Economic Co-operation Organization of Supreme Audit Institutions (ECOSAI) as a regional sub-group of ASOSAI.

The Auditor General of Pakistan would take up a case with the Governing Board members regarding the recognition of ECOSAI as a regional group of ASOSAI.with there cognition of ECOSAI as a sub-group of ASOSAI, it is expected that the ECOSAI member SAIs would benefit from the support provided by ASOSAI.

Besides, three ECOSAI members i.e. Turkmenistan, TRNC and Uzbekistan who are presently not members of ASOSAI can also be motivated to join ASOSAI and latter INTOSAI.