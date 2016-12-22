After completion of CPEC, Pakistan to emerge as most important country in region: President

ISLAMABAD, Dec 22 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain Thursday said Pakistan’s future was very bright and with the completion of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), it would emerge as most important country in the region.

He was talking to Minister for Energy and Industry State of Qatar Dr. Muhammad Bin Saleh Al-Sada who along with a delegation called on him here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

Minister for Petroleum and Natural Resources Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Ambassador of Qatar to Pakistan Saqer bin Mubarik Al-Mansouri and high officials were also present on the occasion.

The president said several central Asian and other states had evinced keen interest in establishing connectivity with CPEC in view of the tremendous opportunities that this landmark project would create in the future.

CPEC would not only benefit Pakistan and China but the entire region including Middle East, he added.

The president praised the government and its economic team for turning around the country’s economy and expressed his optimism that most of the development targets would be achieved by 2018 after a long period of neglect by the previous governments.

He said the people of Pakistan hold Qataris very close to their heart and the two countries enjoy cordial relations.

He also expressed his satisfaction that both countries support each other on international fora.

The president offered to provide skilled and semi-skilled manpower to Qatar for preparation of FIFA World Cup 2022.

He said import of the LNG from Qatar would benefit Pakistan significantly and help overcome its energy deficit.

While appreciating the frequent interaction at the highest level between the two countries, the president emphasized upon regular exchange of delegations in the fields of trade and culture to bring the people of two countries even closer.

Dr. Muhammad Bin Saleh Al-Sada said Pakistan was an important country and Qatar wished to further enhance bilateral trade which should commensurate with the excellent relations at the political level.

He stated that the government and people of Qatar had deep rooted respect for Pakistan and his government was keen to further expand this partnership in energy, services and other sectors.

He praised the contribution of Pakistani expatriates in Qatar and acknowledged that they were serving Qatar wholeheartedly like their own country.

The president asked the visiting dignitary to convey his best wishes to the leadership and people of Qatar and hoped that the Emir of Qatar would visit Pakistan at his earliest convenience.