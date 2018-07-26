Aftab Jahangir of PTI wins NA-252 election

ISLAMABAD, Jul 26 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf’s (PTI) candidate Aftab Jahangir has won election from National Assembly constituency NA-252 Karachi West-V by securing 21,085 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan’s candidate Abdul Qadir Khanzada stood second by securing 17,858 votes, while the candidate of Tehreek e Labaik Pakistan Muhammad Irfan grabbed third position by getting 10,107 votes.

The voters’ turnout was recorded at 39.61%.