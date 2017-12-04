Aftab for speedy release of funds for SDP

ISLAMABAD, Dec 4 (APP):Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Sheikh Aftab on Monday asked officials concerned of different ministries to remove bottlenecks and hurdles for the speedy release of funds for all development projects for the next financial year.

He said this while chairing a high level meeting of Prime Minister Sustainable Development Program here at the ministry, said a press release.

The minister said that the Prime Minister was taking personal interest in the early completion of all the development schemes.

He said that Prime Minister has made division-wise meetings with division level delegations of MNAs in this regard.

The minister stressed the need to complete the future projects within next four months on war footing basis.

Sheikh Aftab said that most of the development funds will be released soon to meet the deadline of

March 2018 for development works.

The meeting was also attended by MNA Capt. (Retd) Safdar.