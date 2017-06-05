Afridi hit hard on green-shirts loss to India

ISLAMABAD, June 5 (APP): Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi

has hit out the side’s heavy Champions Trophy defeat to India,

criticizing “abysmal fielding”, “clueless” batting and Sarfraz

Ahmed’s leadership.

Afridi, who played 398 one-day internationals and retired from

international duty last year, had a caustic take on the efforts of

his former team-mates at Edgbaston on Sunday.

They slumped to a 124-run defeat and were found wanting in

every discipline as one of sport’s most heated rivalries ended up in

a one-sided romp.

In a blog on www.icc-cricket.com, Afridi wrote, “As a

Pakistani supporter, the drab show was a painful watch indeed as

India once again proved that it has a stranglehold over its

neighbour that it is in no mood to relinquish.

“Sarfraz Ahmed won what was a crucial toss in tricky weather

conditions. When rain is around, the team batting second gets a huge

advantage. Unfortunately though a poor game plan and shoddy

execution, besides abysmal fielding, nullified the advantage.”

“This was a big game, and after the initial overs, the

Pakistani bowlers crumbled rather insipidly. Wahab Riaz was once the

spearhead of this bowling attack but his performance was a major let

down on such an important occasion.

“As has been the case in recent years, our batting looked

clueless as the run-rate mounted. I feel that our batsmen are short

on the skills side and freeze under pressure.”

Sarfraz’s decision to begin with spin under cloudy skies also drew

Afridi’s attention.

“Mohammad Amir bowled a splendid first over and I thought he

would strike with the new ball. Strangely though, Sarfraz handed the

other new ball to Imad Wasim despite the overcast conditions,” he

wrote.

“The tactic was perplexing for me since the match wasn’t being

played in the UAE! Even if Sarfraz wanted to surprise India, he

should have deployed his faster bowlers after an over or two from

Imad.

“Pakistan needs to do some soul searching before its next game

against the top-ranked ODI team – South Africa,” he wrote.