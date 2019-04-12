ISLAMABAD, Apr 12 (APP):Minister of State for Interior Shehryar Khan Afridi on Friday condemned blast in Hazar Ganji area of Quetta and directed Balochistan Inspector General of Police (IGP) to submit a detailed report of the unfortunate incident.

In a message issued here, the minister said after having defeat, the terrorists are now hatching conspiracies to divide Muslims.

He said such cowardly attack could not weaken morale of security forces and citizens and directed Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) to take all possible measures against those involved in blast and curb terrorist activities to ensure protection of people.

The minister expressed grief and sorrow over death of innocent people in the incident and prayed for early recovery of the injured persons.