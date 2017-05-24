African countries can benefit from Pakistan’s experiences in addressing menace of terrorism: President

ISLAMABAD, May 24 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain on
Wednesday said that Pakistan had achieved significant
successes in war against terrorism and African countries could
benefit from its experiences in addressing the menace
of terrorism.
The President said this during a luncheon in honor of
Ambassadors/High Commissioners of African countries at Aiwan-e-Sadr.
Ambassadors/ High Commissioners of South Africa, Tunis,
Kenya, Algeria, Egypt, Sudan, Morocco, Nigeria, Mauritius and
Libya were present on the occasion.
The President congratulated Ambassadors/High Commissioners on the 54th
anniversary of formation of the African Union (AU).
Adviser to PM on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz, Foreign
Secretary Tehmina Janjua and other senior officials were also
present.
The President stated that Pakistan had rendered immense
sacrifices in fight against terrorism and now by the Grace of
Allah Almighty Pakistan had overcome this menace to a great
extent.
He said that African countries could benefit from
Pakistan’s experiences in this regard.
He also offered training for African officers in different fields including defense and foreign affairs.
The President emphasized that Africa had a special place
in Pakistan’s foreign policy adding that Pakistan had adopted
`Look Africa Policy’ to further strengthen relations with
African countries.
The basic objective of this policy is to further expand
cooperation in political, educational, cultural and economic
fields so that the trade volume between Pakistan and African
countries can be further increased.
The President said that projects of China-Pakistan
Economic Corridor (CPEC) and One Belt One Road were not only
beneficial for this region but they also have a great
significance in connecting different parts of the world.
Therefore, African countries must prepare themselves to
benefit from them, the President added.
He also stated that Pakistan’s importance in the region
had increased manifold after the start of CPEC and Pakistan’s
future was bright.
He further said that Economic Corridor and One Belt, One
Road Project was the greatest initiative of this century under
which different regions could change the fate of their people
by coming closer to each other.
The President said that Pakistan and African countries
had several commonalities in political, economic, investment
and tourism sectors adding that maximum benefits could be
gained by enhancing bilateral cooperation in these areas.
On the occasion, Mpendulo Jele, High Commissioner of
South Africa (Dean for Africa) said that Pakistan had
successfully faced the scourge of terrorism which was
commendable.
The Ambassador of Nigeria expressed gratitude for
Pakistan’s cooperation in addressing the menace of terrorism
in Nigeria.