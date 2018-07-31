AFP hopeful for bagging medals in 2018 Asian Games

ISLAMABAD, Jul 31 (APP):Pakistan Athletics team will participate in the 2018 Asian Games to take place in Jakarta, Indonesia from August 18 to September 2.

Talking to APP, Athletics Federation of Pakistan (AFP), President, Maj. Gen (R) Muhammad Akram Sahi said the training camp for preparation of the event is underway here at Jinnah Stadium.

“20 players (18 men and 2 women) are taking part in the camp which is supervised by head coach Muhammad Asghar Gill who is assisted by Syed Faiyaz Bukhari, Nasir Khan, Sami Rizvi and Bushra Perveen,” he said.

Responding to a question, he said he hopes players would perform well in the Asian Games and will get medals in the javelin throw, 400m hurdle race and 4x400m relay race.

“Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) is providing possible facilities to players like accommodation, food and places,” he said.

He said during his tenure, players obtained medals in South Asian Games, Islamic Games and South Asian Championship. “Athlete Nadeem Arshad made a record in Javelin throw in Common Wealth Games in Australia,” he said.

Men’s players include Gohar Shahbaz, Liaqat Ali, Tanveer Abbas, Ozair Rehman, Obaid Ali, Muhammad Shahbaz, Nokar Hussain, Nadeem Abbas, Mazhar Ali, Umer Sadat, Asad Iqbal, Asad Rehman, Mehboob Ali, Muhammad Ikram, Ramaiz Javed, Muhammad Nadeem, Sadam Ali and Arshad Nadeem while women players comprise Rabia Ashaq and Maria Maratab.