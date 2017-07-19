Afghanistan’s response to operation Khyber-4 unwarranted: ISPR

RAWALPINDI, July 19 (APP): Afghan Ministry of Defence’s response
to the operation Khyber 4 is unwarranted and runs counter to Pakistan
Army’s efforts for better Pak-Afghan coordination and cooperation.
“The information about Operation Khyber 4 has been shared (twice
verbally and in writing) with Afghan Forces as well as Resolute Support
Mission, and ODRP,” an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release
said Wednesday.
Pakistan Army looks forward for trust based security coordination and
cooperation for fight against common enemy.
“Rhetoric of blames and suggestive allegations are agenda of forces
working against order and peace in the region which should be avoided,” it
added.
