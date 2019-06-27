ISLAMABAD, June 27 (APP):Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Thursday expressed the optimism that Afghan President Ashraf Ghani’s visit to Pakistan would prove to be a milestone in realizing Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision to resolve major regional conflicts and issues.

Talking to APP, the SAPM said that peace, both in Pakistan and Afghanistan, was imperative for regional stability.

She hoped that both brotherly countries will formulate a comprehensive strategy and roadmap to further strengthen bilateral relations for the benefit of their peoples.

She said Pakistan and Afghanistan have close socio-cultural and religious bonds which would eventually be strengthened after this landmark visit of Afghanistan president.