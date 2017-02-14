ISLAMABAD, Feb 14 (APP): Afghan President Ashraf Ghani Tuesday telephoned Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and offered condolences over the loss of life in Monday’s Lahore terrorist attack.
The prime minister said terrorism was a common enemy of the both states and such cowardly acts could not deter their resolve, a statement issued by the PM’s media office here said.
Afghan President condoles Lahore tragedy with PM
