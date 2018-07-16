Afghan President calls COAS, expresses condolences on loss of lives in terrorist incidents

RAWALPINDI, Jul 16 (APP):Afghan President Ashraf Ghani Monday called Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa and expressed his condolences on loss of innocent lives in recent terrorist incidents.

According to a tweet of Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Afghan President also assured the COAS of enhanced border security measures on the Afghan side as to assist the Pakistan security forces during the election period.

The COAS thanked the Afghan President for his concern.