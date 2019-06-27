ISLAMABAD, Jun 27 (APP):President of Afghanistan Ashraf Ghani arrived here Thursday on a two-day official visit.

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood received the Afghan President on his arrival here at the Nur Khan Air Base.

President Ghani is accompanied by a high-level delegation including ministers, advisers, senior officials and businessmen.

President Ashraf Ghani is visiting Pakistan on the invitation of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

During his stay in Islamabad, the Afghan President will meet President Dr Arif Alvi and will also hold talks with Prime Minister Imran Khan.