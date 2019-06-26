ISLAMABAD, Jun 26 (APP):President of Afghanistan Ashraf Ghani, accompanied by a high-level delegation including ministers, advisors, senior officials and businessmen will visit Pakistan on June 27 on the invitation of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

During his two-day visit, President Dr. Arif Alvi will have a meeting with President Ghani while Prime Minister Imran Khan will hold delegation-level talks.

“The wide-ranging talks between the two sides would focus on strengthening bilateral cooperation in diverse areas – including political, trade, economic, security, peace and reconciliation, education and people-to-people exchanges,” the Foreign Office in a press release on Wednesday said.

President Ghani will also travel to Lahore where he will participate in a business forum to be attended by business representatives from both countries.