Afghan leadership assures cementing bilateral relations: Ayaz Sadiq

ISLAMABAD, May 1 (APP): Speaker of the National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Monday said that Afghan leadership have assured their cooperation in cementing bilateral relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

“The entire political leadership of Pakistan spoke with one voice for developing meaningful partnership between Afghanistan and Pakistan, the speaker said while talking to media after returning back from high-level parliamentary delegation’s visit to Afghanistan.

Ayaz Sadiq said “It’s time we move forward in confidence and trust. Pakistan will continue playing its role in improving relations with neighboring countries.”

He said that Pakistan wants to promote peace in the region and it will continue its endeavor to obtain this objective.

He expressed the hope that the visit of the high-level parliamentary delegation will open a new chapter in the bilateral relations of the two countries.

He said that the main objective behind this visit was to reviving old relations between the two countries and addressing all concerns.

He termed the visit as very successful and added that there was representation of all provinces and parliamentary parties. He said that both sides raised issues and detailed discussions were held on these issues.

He said that the talks were held in a cordial atmosphere and the people, parliament and the government of Afghanistan welcomed the delegation.

Ayaz said that the delegation has taken an initiative to break the ice between the two neighboring countries by making sincere efforts in bridging the differences between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

He said that the visit would pave way for lasting peace and friendship between the two countries.

He said that it was mutually agreed to take full advantage of Pakistan’s first step of sending a goodwill delegation and turn it into a sustained process in order to remove any arising irritants.

He said that Iran has also shown its willingness to become part of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

He said that the Afghan leadership will soon visit to Pakistan.

It is pertinent to mention here that a 17-member parliamentary delegation visited Afghanistan comprising the entire political spectrum, represented in the both houses of the parliament.

The Pakistan parliamentary delegation, led by Speaker Ayaz Sadiq comprises Leader of the House in the Senate, Raja Zafar-ul-Haq, Federal Ministers Gen. Abdul Qadir Baloch, Mir Hasil Bazinjo, and Akram Durrani, Chairman of the National Assembly Foreign Relations Committee Sardar Awais Leghari, Chief of Pashtoonkhwa Milli Awami Party MNA Mehmood Khan Achakzai, parliamentary leaders of PPP Syed Naveed Qamar, ANP’s Ghulam Ahmed Bilour, PTI’s Shafqat Mehmood, Jamat-e-Islami’s Sahibzada Tariqullah, Qaumi Watan Party’s Aftab Ahmed Khan Sherpao and FATA leader G.G. Jamal.