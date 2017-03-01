Afghan Deputy Chief of Staff requests Pakistan to re open border

ISLAMABAD, March 1 (APP): Deputy Chief of Staff at Ministry of Defence, Afghanistan, Gen. Murad Ali Murad has requested the Ambassador

of Pakistan Syed Abrar Hussain for de escalation and re opening of crossing points between the two countries.

According to Foreign Office, the Ambassador was invited for the

meeting through the ministry of foreign affairs in Kabul on Monday.

Defence Attach Brig. Farooq Zaman also accompanied the Ambassador.

Highlighting the sufferings of people due to closure of the border

and cross border shelling from Pakistan, he sought reduction in tensions.

He also promised to take action against terrorists on the basis of shared information.

Ambassador Hussain, in his response, briefed on the circumstances

behind actions taken by Pakistan. He stated that Afghan nationals were involved in recent attacks in Pakistan and stressed that Afghanistan

should take appropriate measures for denying use of its soil by

terrorists against Pakistan. He informed that the border was closed to prevent crossing by terrorists. He stressed on the need for efforts by

both countries to strengthen border management.

The Ambassador, however, promised to transmit the Afghan requests to Islamabad.