Afghan cycle team feature in International tack cycle race

LAHORE, Sep 7 (APP)- Afghanistan men and women cycling team will be reaching here tomorrow, Friday to take part in the international track cycling competition against Pakistan here on September 9.

The visiting team will face off with the Pak side in a number of events at the cycling velodrome , said President, Pakistan Cycling Federation Idirs aider Khawaja while talking to APP on Thursday.

“This event will further promote cycling in Pakistan besides bettering relations between the two countries “, said PCF Chef.

He said a number of committees have been formed to make this international cycling activity a success.

The said following events will be contested, team Sprint for Men Pakistan VS Afghanistan 3pm, Team Pursuit for Men Pakistan VS Afghanistan 3.15 pm(Women) Team Sprint for Women , Pakistan VS Afghanistan , 3.30 pm, Team Pursuit for Women, Pakistan VS Afghanistan 3.45 pm.

The last race will be Kirein Race between Pakistan and Afghanistan

cyclists at 4.15 pm.