Afghan cooperation imperative to wipe out terrorism: Aizaz

ISLAMABAD, Feb 18 (APP): Secretary Foreign Affairs Aizaz

Chaudhry has said that Afghanistan’s cooperation was

imperative to wipe out terrorism and ensure peace in the region.

Pakistan desires cooperation of Afghan intelligence,

leadership and other institutions to address the issues for

holding peace in the region.

Talking to PTV, he said that Pakistan wanted peace in

Afghanistan and for that, Afghan leadership, military

intelligence, and other stakeholders should come forward to

formulate strategy to resolve the problems.

Pakistan was taking all important steps like border

management and patrolling on border areas to stop the infiltration

of terrorists from Afghan side to this region.

He said that Pakistan’s military and civil leadership had

given message to the Afghan side to take measures so that

terrorists using Afghan soil against Pakistan could be controlled

in a befitting manner.

Pakistan and regional countries had serious concerns of the

presence of “Daesh” in Afghanistan which could be a threat for the

region.

He said that Pakistan had achieved successes in Tribal areas

and was controlling the area effectively. He said that America

could

play role and ask Afghanistan to take serious steps for ensuring

peace in the region.

To a question regarding relations with new leadership of

America, he said Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif wanted good relations

with neighboring and regional countries, as well as America to

achieve

economic progress for benefit of the people.

The international community was observing changes

in the region through China Pakistan Economic Corridor. Foreign

Secretary said that connectivity of roads would benefit Central

Asian and regional countries.

To another question he said that Pakistan civil and military

leadership unitedly made efforts to flush out terrorism and

development in the country.

Replying to a question he said that Pakistan and United

States were cooperating in Science and Technology, defence, trade,

education, agriculture and other sectors.

He said that all out efforts would be made to bring

improvement in relations with America in different sectors.

Aizaz Chaudhry said that cooperation of America in

addressing the terrorism issues would be helpful for Pakistan. He

said that there was need to further strengthen relations with

America in economic, education, energy and other fields to achieve

progress for the people of Pakistan.