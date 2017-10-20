Afghan Ambassador calls on COAS

RAWALPINDI, Oct 20 (APP):Afghanistan’s Ambassador to Pakistan, Hazrat Omar Zakhilwal called on Chief of Army Staff
(COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa at General Headquarters (GHQ) on Friday.
The Army Chief strongly condemned recent terrorist
attacks in Afghanistan, including the one on Afghan National Army Base in
Kandahar, said an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) issued here.
The Army Chief expressed sympathies with the bereaved families. He said that both the
countries had suffered a lot from terrorism and such attacks should not deter the
resolve and commitments for peace in the region.
