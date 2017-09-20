Afghan Ambassador calls on COAS

RAWALPINDI, Sep 20 (APP): Afghanistan’s Ambassador to Pakistan Omar

Zakhilwal met Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at General Headquarters (GHQ) on Wednesday.

Issues of mutual interest, including security situation were discussed

during the meeting, says an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement issued here.

The gradual improvement in bilateral cooperation was also noted with

satisfaction.