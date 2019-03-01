Affordable housing schemes top priority of government ; Zulfi Bukhari

ISLAMABAD, Mar 1 (APP):Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis Zulfikar Bukhari Friday inaugurated the Overseas Pakistanis Foundation’s Flagship Farm Housing Scheme, OPF Greens Raiwind Road,

Lahore.

He reviewed the development work of the scheme and expressed his satisfaction with the quality of the development and asked Managing Director OPF, Dr Amir Sheikh, to complete the development work on time, a press release issued here said.

Speaking on the occasion, Bukhari said OPF scheme is the best opportunity for overseas Pakistanis to make a home in Pakistan,”we are committed to facilitate overseas Pakistanis in and outside Pakistan”, he said.