Affected NWA traders to have meeting with local civil-military, FATA reps on Sunday: DG ISPR

RAWALPINDI, Apr 20 (APP):Affected North Waziristan Agency (NWA) traders shall have a meeting with local civil-military and Federally Administered

Tribal Areas (FATA) secretariat representatives on April 22 (Sunday) to discuss genuine issues and way forward, Director General of Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), Major General Asif Ghafoor said in a twitter message on Friday.

“Economic rehabilitation of tribes takes priority. Mainstreaming of FATA remains key to their empowerment and prosperity”,

he said.

“We are through with challenges of ‘clear’ phase after kinetic operations, ‘hold & build’ in progress. It’s our home by working together we shall gradually bring back complete normalcy. It’s time to be aware of inimical forces trying to create uncertainty but shall never succeed Insha Allah,” he added