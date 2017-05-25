AEDB issues 24 LOI to generate 817.5 MW from Baggase

ISLAMABAD, May 25 (APP): Alternative Energy Development
Board (AEDB) has issued Letter of Intent (LOI) to 24 companies/sugar mills
of 817.5 MW cumulative capacity in order to tap the potential of electricity
generation from the sugar mills.
According to Economic Survey of Pakistan launched by Minister for
Finance Mohammad Ishaq Dar, the projects are at different stages of development and will be completed during 2018-19.
To diversify energy mix and ensure energy security, the Government
has mandated AEDB to act as a central agency for development and
promotion of Alternative and Renewable Energy (ARE) technologies in the
country and to facilitate the private sector investment in this sector.
Some 28 wind power projects having a cumulative capacity of 1397.6
MW are at different stages of development/ operation.
In 2016, five wind power projects by Yunus Energy Ltd (50 MW),
Metro Power Company Ltd (50 MW), Tapal Wind Energy Private Ltd
(30 MW), Master Wind Energy Private Ltd (528 MW) and Gul Wind Energy
Ltd (50 MW) have already start generation.
Till now, 12 wind power projects of 590.5 MW cumulative capacity
have achieved commercial operation and are supplying electricity to
National Grid.
Eight projects with a cumulative capacity of 445 MW have achieved
financial close and are under construction and expected to be completed
within 2018.
These are Hydro China Dawood Power Private Ltd (49.5 MW), Sachal
Energy Development Private Ltd (49.5 MW), United Energy Pakistan
Private Ltd (99 MW), Jhampir Wind Power Limited (49.6 MW), Hawa
Energy Pvt. Limited (50 MW), Hartford Alternative Energy Private
Limited (49.3 MW), Three Gorges Second Wind Farm Private Ltd (49.5
MW), Three Gorges Third Wind Farm Private Ltd (49.5MW).
Further, four wind power projects with a cumulative capacity of 197.1
MW have been issued LOS and are expected to achieve Financial Closing
during 2017.
Four solar projects (100 MW each) named Quaid-e-Azam Solar Park,
Bahawalpur with different IPPs with cumulative capacity of 400
MW are also operational. Out of four, three were completed in Aug 2016.
Seven IPPs with a cumulative capacity of 72.52 MW have obtained
Letter of Support (LOS) from AEDB and are in the process of achieving
Financial Closing of their projects while seventeen solar power projects of 484 MW cumulative capacity have obtained LOI and are at different stages of
project development and will be completed during 2018-19.
