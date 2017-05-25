AEDB issues 24 LOI to generate 817.5 MW from Baggase

ISLAMABAD, May 25 (APP): Alternative Energy Development

Board (AEDB) has issued Letter of Intent (LOI) to 24 companies/sugar mills

of 817.5 MW cumulative capacity in order to tap the potential of electricity

generation from the sugar mills.

According to Economic Survey of Pakistan launched by Minister for

Finance Mohammad Ishaq Dar, the projects are at different stages of development and will be completed during 2018-19.

To diversify energy mix and ensure energy security, the Government

has mandated AEDB to act as a central agency for development and

promotion of Alternative and Renewable Energy (ARE) technologies in the

country and to facilitate the private sector investment in this sector.

Some 28 wind power projects having a cumulative capacity of 1397.6

MW are at different stages of development/ operation.

In 2016, five wind power projects by Yunus Energy Ltd (50 MW),

Metro Power Company Ltd (50 MW), Tapal Wind Energy Private Ltd

(30 MW), Master Wind Energy Private Ltd (528 MW) and Gul Wind Energy

Ltd (50 MW) have already start generation.

Till now, 12 wind power projects of 590.5 MW cumulative capacity

have achieved commercial operation and are supplying electricity to

National Grid.

Eight projects with a cumulative capacity of 445 MW have achieved

financial close and are under construction and expected to be completed

within 2018.

These are Hydro China Dawood Power Private Ltd (49.5 MW), Sachal

Energy Development Private Ltd (49.5 MW), United Energy Pakistan

Private Ltd (99 MW), Jhampir Wind Power Limited (49.6 MW), Hawa

Energy Pvt. Limited (50 MW), Hartford Alternative Energy Private

Limited (49.3 MW), Three Gorges Second Wind Farm Private Ltd (49.5

MW), Three Gorges Third Wind Farm Private Ltd (49.5MW).

Further, four wind power projects with a cumulative capacity of 197.1

MW have been issued LOS and are expected to achieve Financial Closing

during 2017.

Four solar projects (100 MW each) named Quaid-e-Azam Solar Park,

Bahawalpur with different IPPs with cumulative capacity of 400

MW are also operational. Out of four, three were completed in Aug 2016.

Seven IPPs with a cumulative capacity of 72.52 MW have obtained

Letter of Support (LOS) from AEDB and are in the process of achieving

Financial Closing of their projects while seventeen solar power projects of 484 MW cumulative capacity have obtained LOI and are at different stages of

project development and will be completed during 2018-19.