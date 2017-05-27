ADP to provide relief to people: CM

LAHORE, May 27 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has said special attention should be paid to development of social sectors in Annual Development Programme (ADP) 2017-18.

Presiding over a meeting here on Saturday to review priorities of the Annual Development Programme (ADP) 2017-18, he said the ADP would provide relief to people in real terms and ensure sustainable development.

He said record funds had been earmarked for the development of South Punjab and implementation on mega projects would be continued for prosperity of people of the region.

Project of provision of potable water would be started from South Punjab and development of underdeveloped areas was among the priorities of the government, therefore, more funds would be allocated for development and prosperity of far-flung areas under the ADP, he added.

He said special measures would be taken for development of the agriculture and welfare of farmers, adding a network of carpeted roads had been laid in rural areas under Khadam-e-Punjab Rural Roads Program and this program would continue during the upcoming financial year.

He said provision of standardized medical facilities was mission of the government and added that with the grace of Allah Almighty all projects would complete in time.

He said development and progress would continue at the same pace in the upcoming financial year.

Provincial Ministers Rana Sanaullah Khan, Ayesha Ghaus Pasha, the chief secretary, chairman P&D, secretaries of concerning departments and senior officials were also present.