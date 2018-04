Adnan wins CNS Amateur Golf Cup

ISLAMABAD, Apr 29 (APP):Muhammad Adnan of Western Wind Golf Club won the Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) Amateur Golf Cup 2018 on Sunday here at Margalla Greens Golf Club.

The three-day event was held from April 27 to 29 and around 300 enthusiast golfers participated in various categories including amateurs, seniors, ladies, and juniors.

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi graced the prize distribution ceremony as chief guest and congratulated all the prize winners for their well-earned success and commended all the participants for their spirited participation in the championship.

The prizes were distributed amongst winner of all categories including Amateur, Seniors, Ladies and Juniors, whereas the main trophy was given to the best Amateur in the net category, Muhammad Adnan from Westron wind Golf Club, Islamabad.

Amateur Category Handi Cap 6 and Below: Mr Zubair Hussain (PAF, -3, Winner Net); Tariq Mehmood (MGGC, +1, Runner up Net); Muhammad Sharif (WWGC, +9, Winner Gross); Ghazanfar Mehmood (BTG, +12, Runner up Gross).

Amateur Category Handi Cap 7-12 and Below: Muhammad Adnan (WWGC, -9, Over All Winner Net); Ehtisham Abbasi (even par, Runner up Net); Muhammad Arsalan (Pannu Aqil, +24, Winner Gross); Adeel Shafqat (MGGC, +27, Runner up Gross).

Senior Amateur Category final score are as under: Lt Col Waqar Ahmed (RGC, 159, Winner Gross); Col Shahid Warraich (RGC, 159, Runner Up Gross).

Senior Amateur Category: Rear Admiral (R) Saleem Akhtar (MGGC, 144, Winner Net); Col Jehanzeb (RGC, 145, Runner Up Net).

Ladies Category: Ms Nobuko (29, 94, 65, Winner Net); Mrs Hussain Bano (28, 101, 73, Runner up Net); Ms Ami Qin (6, 77, Winner Gross); Ms Tehmina Ahmed (10, 85, Runner up Gross).

Junior Category gross: Naveed Khan (PAF Golf Club, 80, Winner Gross); Basil Rehman (LGC, 92, Runner up Gross).

Junior Category Net: Laraib Rehman (LGC, 67, Winner Net), Adam Khan (MGGC, 76, Runner Up Net).