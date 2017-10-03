ISLAMABAD, Oct 3 (APP): Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad
Zakaullah paid a farewell visit to the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Zubair Mahmood Hayat at Joint Staff
Headquarters, Rawalpindi on Tuesday.
During the meeting, General Zubair acknowledged and commended the
remarkable services of Admiral Zakaullah as Naval Chief, said a
statement issued here by media department of Pakistan Navy.
The Chairman CJCSC also highlighted the dynamic role played by
Admiral Zakaullah during his tenure of service to enhance the
operational capabilities of Pakistan Navy, Inter-Services cooperation
and transformation of Pakistan Navy into a potent force.
On the occasion, Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah thanked Chairman CJCSC
for his gratitude and well wishes.
Admiral Zakaullah pays farewell visit to CJCSC
ISLAMABAD, Oct 3 (APP): Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad