Admiral Zakaullah calls on German Deputy Chief of Defence Staff, Naval Chief

ISLAMABAD, Aug 17: Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad

Zakaullah, who is on an official visit to Germany, called on Deputy

Chief of Defence Staff Germany, Vice Admiral Ruehle and German

Naval Chief (Inspector of German Navy), Vice Admiral Andreas Krause

on Monday.

Upon his arrival at Federal Ministry of Defence Germany in Berlin,

the Admiral was received by German Naval Chief, says a press release

issued here.

A ceremonial guard with military honours was also presented to

the Naval Chief on the occasion. Thereafter, he laid a wreath on

German Armed Forces Memorial at Federal Ministry of Defence.

Later, the Naval Chief called on Deputy Chief of Defence Staff

Germany in his office. During the meeting, professional matters of

mutual interest and bilateral defence ties were dilated upon.

Deputy Chief of Defence Staff Germany appreciated the role and

contributions of Pakistan in spearheading various initiatives for maintaining peace and

stability in the region. Both the dignitaries

agreed and looked forward to further enhancing the interaction between

the two countries in the diverse fields of training, mutual visits and defence collaboration.

During discussions with the German Naval Chief, various matters of mutual

interest including bilateral naval collaboration, Maritime

Security and Stability, Coalition Maritime Campaign Plan (CMCP),

Counter Piracy Operations, drug-trafficking and various avenues to

enhance interoperability between Pakistan and German Navy were

pondered upon.

The Naval Chief also highlighted Pakistan’s commitment and

performance in fight against terrorism in general and Pakistan Navy’s efforts for

maintaining regional peace and security in particular.

Vice Admiral Andreas Krause acknowledged Pakistan Navy’s efforts

and focused commitments in support of collaborative maritime security

in the region and also hoped to extend cooperation between both the

navies in diverse fields of naval collaboration.

Later during the day, the Naval Chief visited German Navy Ship

FGS ERFURT at Warnemunde Naval Base. During his visit onboard, he

interacted with the German Navy Ship’s crew and appreciated their operational

competence.

It is expected that the recent visit of the Naval Chief will

further enhance and expand defence ties between the two countries

in general and armed forces in particular.