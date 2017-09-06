ISLAMABAD, Sep 6 (APP): Senator Sehar Kamran Wednesday submitted an
adjournment motion with the Senate Secretariat to discuss massacred
of Muslim in Burma and mobilize the international community to halt
genocide of the Rohingya Muslims.
In her adjournment motion, she moved that the normal proceedings of
the House might be adjourned to discuss this grave issue.
She said, it was being reported in print and electronic media
that thousands of Rohingya Muslims, including women and children
had been massacred in Burma.
It is further reported that some bodies have been burnt to conceal these
brutal crimes, while others have been burnt alive.
Adjournment motion submitted in Senate to discuss massacred of Rohingya Muslims
