Adjournment motion on occupation of land deferred

ISLAMABAD May 31 (APP): Chairman Senate Mian Raza Rabbani Wednesday referred an adjournment motion regarding use of land by Military and Air Force in District Quetta, Balochistan province to the concerned Senate Standing of the House.

The motion moved by Senators Usman Khan Kakar, Sardar Muahmmad Azam Khan Musakhel and Gul Bushra was deferred on Tuesday to know facts about resolutions by the provincial assembly of Balochistan on this issue.

The Chairman informed the House that a resolution of the provincial

assembly passed on March 31, 2007 was sent to Senate Secretariat.

However, status of other two resolutions of July 1999 and January 2014 was yet to be known.

Furthermore, it is mentioned that if the matter is taken up strictly as

per rules, it may not meet requirements of the rules, the Chairman said.

Therefore, the motion is being sent to concerned Standing Committee of the House to probe as to what action was taken on the resolutions of provincial assembly.