Addl IG, gunman killed in suicide blast in Peshawar

PESHAWAR Nov 24 (APP):Additional Inspector General of police and his gunman were martyred and six police personnel were injured in a suicide blast here at Hayatabad on Friday, Peshawar City Police Chief Tahir Khan said.

Additional IGP Ashraf Noor was on his way to office from his residence in Hayatabad area when the bomber riding a bike hit his vehicle near Al-Zarghuni mosque . Ashraf Noor and his gunman died on the spot while six cops escorting the vehicle sustained injuries.

The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. The police cordoned off the area and started search operation.