ADB sells $3.5 bln 5-Year global benchmark bond

ISLAMABAD, Jan 25 (APP):The Asian Development Bank (ADB) returned to the US dollar bond market with the pricing of a US $ 3.5 billion five-year global benchmark bond issue, proceeds of which will be part

of ADB’s ordinary capital resources.

“The transaction was our first global benchmark outing of the year and the timing pleased our investor base,” said ADB Treasurer Pierre Van Peteghem in a statement issued by ADB.