ADB Executive Director meets Ishaq Dar

ISLAMABAD, Oct 17 (APP):The Asian Development Bank (ADB) Executive Director, Sami Saeed on Tuesday called

on Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar and discussed matters related to

ADB’s various projects and programmes in Pakistan.

The Minister was informed that due to the improved credit ratings of Pakistan and the economic

reforms carried out by the government during the last 4 years, Asian Development Bank had increased their country exposure limit for private sector operations in Pakistan from US$700 million to US$1.7 billion.

This would make available additional resources to the private sector in Pakistan.

Executive Director ADB said that the disbursement of the contracted sovereign credits was

currently at a historical level.

Minister Dar appreciated ADB’s continued support for development programmes in Pakistan.

He recalled his recent meeting with the ADB President Takaheki Nakao in Urumqi,

China and asked Sami Saeed to follow up with the ADB management to take the

matters further in the light of the discussions held during the

meeting