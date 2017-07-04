ADB Executive Director calls on Finance Minister

ISLAMABAD, July 4 (APP): Asian Development Bank (ADB) Executive

Director Sami Saeed on Tuesday called on Finance Minister Senator

Mohammad Ishaq Dar here and discussed matters related to ADB’s

various projects and programmes, including those in Pakistan.

He briefed the Finance Minister on his interactions with

senior government officials regarding ADB’s ongoing projects in

Pakistan, including the Sustainable Energy Sector Reform Programme,

the Peshawar Sustainable Bus Rapid Transit Corridor, and the

Punjab Intermediate Cities Improvement Investment Project,

according to a press release.

He said that the Finance Minister’s participation in the

50thAnnual Meeting of ADB in Yokohama in May 2017, had enabled

further strengthening of relations between Pakistan and ADB.

The Finance Minister appreciated the support of ADB for

development projects in Pakistan.

He highlighted the work done by the present government to

establish the Pakistan Development Fund, as well as the Pakistan

Infrastructure Bank in partnership with development partners, in

order to further facilitate both public and private sector

development projects in the country.

The Finance Minister said that Pakistan was keen to continue

working with the ADB and other development partners in order to

implement further development projects in the country.

He said that successful implementation of development projects

would play a key role in enabling higher, sustainable and inclusive

economic growth in Pakistan.