ADB Executive Director calls on Finance Minister

ISLAMABAD, July 4 (APP): Asian Development Bank (ADB) Executive
Director Sami Saeed on Tuesday called on Finance Minister Senator
Mohammad Ishaq Dar here and discussed matters related to ADB’s
various projects and programmes, including those in Pakistan.
He briefed the Finance Minister on his interactions with
senior government officials regarding ADB’s ongoing projects in
Pakistan, including the Sustainable Energy Sector Reform Programme,
the Peshawar Sustainable Bus Rapid Transit Corridor, and the
Punjab Intermediate Cities Improvement Investment Project,
according to a press release.
He said that the Finance Minister’s participation in the
50thAnnual Meeting of ADB in Yokohama in May 2017, had enabled
further strengthening of relations between Pakistan and ADB.
The Finance Minister appreciated the support of ADB for
development projects in Pakistan.
He highlighted the work done by the present government to
establish the Pakistan Development Fund, as well as the Pakistan
Infrastructure Bank in partnership with development partners, in
order to further facilitate both public and private sector
development projects in the country.
The Finance Minister said that Pakistan was keen to continue
working with the ADB and other development partners in order to
implement further development projects in the country.
He said that successful implementation of development projects
would play a key role in enabling higher, sustainable and inclusive
economic growth in Pakistan.
